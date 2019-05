Little Friends: Dogs & Cats Gets Live Action Trailer - News

/ 406 Views

by, posted 17 hours ago

Publisher Sold Out today released a brand new live action trailer for its virtual pet simulator Little Friends: Dogs & Cats, coming exclusively to Switch on May 28, both digitally and for North American retail.

Pre-orders are now open for $49.99, available through retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

More Articles