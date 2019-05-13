UK Top 5 Software Chart Remains Unchanged in Slow Week - Sales

A slow week with only a couple of new releases means that the entire top 6 of the overall UK software chart remains unchanged in week 19, and the rest of the top 10 sees only minor changes.

That means Days Gone retains the top spot and Mortal Kombat 11, despite receiving a boost thanks to the delayed release of the Switch version, has to settle for the runner-up slot.

The only other new release was Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package for the Nintendo Switch, which landed in 15th; perhaps not such a bad result given the game is approaching its 8th(!) birthday.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Days Gone Mortal Kombat 11 FIFA 19 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tom Clancy's The Division 2 New Super Mario bros U Forza Horizon 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

