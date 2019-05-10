PLAYISM Hosts 8th Anniversary Sale - NewsEvan Norris , posted 3 hours ago / 159 Views
The PC gaming platform PLAYISM is hosting a store-wide sale to celebrate its 8th anniversary. PLAYISM has put over 150 titles—including new additions like Night in the Woods and Strange Telephone—on sale, some up to 90% off. The sale will run from May 5-24.
As well as hosting a huge sale on the PLAYISM site, PLAYISM titles on the Nintendo Switch are also currently on sale up to 50% off. Games like Astebreed, Croixleur Sigma and more will be discounted until May 21. View the full list of Switch titles on sale here.
