Super Cane Magic ZERO Release Date Revealed

Publisher Intragames and developer Studio Evil announced Super Cane Magic ZERO will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in North America and Europe on May 30 for $24.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Cane Magic ZERO is a comedy action RPG. Pick up everything, throw everything and eat everything, exploring the large, handcrafted game world full of secrets to explore, randomly generated dungeons and local PVP arenas.

The world of WOTF is in danger! Start your adventure as Dude, Dudette and many other wacky characters, find the dog, restore the Internet and save the day! Fight solo or local co-op, get gear, eat bombs, crawl ridiculous dungeons and kill all the vegetables!

The game has been developed in collaboration with the Italian cartoonist Sio, popular for his comic books and his hilarious videos on YouTube. If you wish to find out more about his works, visit his official website!

The current version includes 90 percent of the story campaign and all the stages of the local PVP arena mode. The following list sums up what we have in-game right now.

Key Features:

Story Mode with local co-op up to 4 players – This campaign is the core of the game, an action RPG adventure built to be played alone or in local co-op up to four players. Super Cane Magic ZERO story is full of enemies, traps, secrets and loot, and features 31 different levels, including huge overworlds and handcrafted dungeons!

– This campaign is the core of the game, an action RPG adventure built to be played alone or in local co-op up to four players. Super Cane Magic ZERO story is full of enemies, traps, secrets and loot, and features 31 different levels, including huge overworlds and handcrafted dungeons! Local PVP Arena Mode – Unlock many characters during your adventure and use them to battle your friends in the Arena mode! Fight in 6 different stage in local multiplayer. Each arena features different rules, guaranteed to trigger the highest levels of competitiveness. No friendship is strong enough to survive these battles!

– Unlock many characters during your adventure and use them to battle your friends in the Arena mode! Fight in 6 different stage in local multiplayer. Each arena features different rules, guaranteed to trigger the highest levels of competitiveness. No friendship is strong enough to survive these battles! Procedurally Generated Dungeons – During the campaign, you will be able to unlock the access to three different dungeons with procedurally generated levels. Survive the deadly rooms and defeat all the enemies. The current version includes one of the dungeons, with two more coming very soon.

– During the campaign, you will be able to unlock the access to three different dungeons with procedurally generated levels. Survive the deadly rooms and defeat all the enemies. The current version includes one of the dungeons, with two more coming very soon. Character Progression – Characters in Super Cane Magic ZERO can believe to lots of crazy stuff. The belief system subverts combat and exploration rules and also works as character progression. Find the wizards and unlock new beliefs! Defeat your enemies to increase your level, collect hundreds of items and find the rarest, super weird loot!

– Characters in Super Cane Magic ZERO can believe to lots of crazy stuff. The belief system subverts combat and exploration rules and also works as character progression. Find the wizards and unlock new beliefs! Defeat your enemies to increase your level, collect hundreds of items and find the rarest, super weird loot! Crazy Characters – During your adventure in the world of WOTF you will be able to unlock more thank 15 playable characters. Are you going to summon explosive bacon or will you shoot lasers from your eyes?

This is a list of features we are developing right now or we plan to develop before we reach the complete 1.0 release.

Story final levels – Campaign mode is almost completed, but it’s still missing the two final stages and the game ending. This is content is going to be added the next planned update.

– Campaign mode is almost completed, but it’s still missing the two final stages and the game ending. This is content is going to be added the next planned update. Procedurally generated dungeons – The Never Ending Lava Tube and the Dreadful Shape-shifting Crypt, currently not accessible, will be added to the game campaign.

– The Never Ending Lava Tube and the Dreadful Shape-shifting Crypt, currently not accessible, will be added to the game campaign. Polish & minor content updates – We are currently working to polish and balance all the game aspects. This means you can expect bug fixes, minor content updates and an overall improved game experience.

