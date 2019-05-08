Granblue Fantasy: Versus Closed Beta Starts May 31 - News

/ 228 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Cygames announces the closed beta for Granblue Fantasy: Versus will run from May 31 to June 1. You can apply for the closed beta here.

View a trailer of the closed beta below:





Here is the complete schedule:

May 31 from 2a, PT / 9am GMT to 7am PT / 2pm GMT

May 31 from 6pm PT / 1am GMT to 11pm PT / 6am GMT

June 1 from 9am PT / 4pm GMT to 2pm PT / 9pm GMT

Granblue Fantasy: Versus will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles