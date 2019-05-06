Arc of Alchemist Delayed in the West to Winter 2019 - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced it has delayed the release of Arc of Alchemist for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe to winter 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Enter the desert in search of the key to save humanity—the Great Power. Quinn Bravesford, for the sake of her kingdom, leads her soldiers into battle against a swath of enemy nations. One year, the king declared that he would send a large-scale investigation team to the Desert of Beginnings.

And so, Quinn was selected to captain this mission. Quinn gazes at the ancient alchemic device, the Lunagear, within her hand. According to the legends of yore, once the Lunagear is equipped with the four Orbs, it will unlock the Great Power that will save humanity. Only one Orb resides in Quinn’s Lunagear. Collecting the four Orbs for the Lunagear, however, is a mere legend.

With the threat of dangerous creatures and Machine Dolls wandering the desert, one of the enemy nations, the Principality of Neuhaven, has dispatched their military in search of the Great Power. Now, Quinn and her band of allies must fight against the Principality of Neuhaven in hopes to find the Great Power and save humanity. Quinn steels herself, but even so, she can’t help but doubt the existence of the Great Power…

Key Features:

Four Orbs to Rule Them All – Unleash the power of the Lunagear and control the Orb elements: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. Take advantage of your enemies’ elemental weaknesses and even combine any of the four elements for stronger attacks!

– Unleash the power of the Lunagear and control the Orb elements: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth. Take advantage of your enemies’ elemental weaknesses and even combine any of the four elements for stronger attacks! Hack n’ Slasher Flicks – With a myriad of weapons, actions, skills and elemental attacks to customize, players can find different strategies to defeat their robotic nemesis!

– With a myriad of weapons, actions, skills and elemental attacks to customize, players can find different strategies to defeat their robotic nemesis! Now Let’s Get In Formation – Fight alongside Quinn and your two party members as they explore the endless desert, filled with ancient, robotic foes. Each character has specific roles and arranging your formation is key!

– Fight alongside Quinn and your two party members as they explore the endless desert, filled with ancient, robotic foes. Each character has specific roles and arranging your formation is key! Ace of Bases – Build your base and choose facilities to upgrade your party’s needs! Equip your allies with a flurry of weapons and input their action commands to your strategic liking!

