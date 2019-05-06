Xbox Live Gold Price Increasing by 25% in the UK - News

posted 6 hours ago

Microsoft is increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold in the UK by 25 percent starting May 8. The price is increasing from £39.99 to £49.99.

Xbox Live Gold members get four free games per month, two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games. The four free games for May 2019 are as follows:

Marooners ($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One

($9.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 31 on Xbox One The Golf Club 2 Featuring PGA Tour ($49.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One

($49.99 ERP): Available May 16 to June 15 on Xbox One Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon ($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

($19.99 ERP): Available May 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360 Comic Jumper ($14.99 ERP): Available May 16 to 31 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

