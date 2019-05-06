Rage 2 World is Smaller, But Denser Than Just Cause 4 - News

id Software Studio Director Tim Willits in an interview with DualShockers revealed the world in Rage 2 is smaller, but denser than the one in Just Cause 4.

"The physical size is actually smaller, but it’s denser," said Willits. "So, we don’t have jet planes; you’re not flying for a thousand miles, but as you saw when you played, we try to put something fun and engaging around every corner. We felt that was the way that we wanted to design this game. Denser and more compact."

Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

