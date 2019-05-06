Shakedown: Hawaii Developer Explains Why The Game Isn't Coming to Xbox One - News

Vblank Entertainment’s Brian Provinciano in an interview with DualShockers revealed why Shakedown: Hawaii isn't coming to the Xbox One.

"When Retro City Rampage launched, I had to spend so much time on porting, paperwork and certification submissions that it detracted from the game itself, its content, and the time available to polish it," said Provinciano. "This time around, I’m simply releasing on platforms that I’ve already released on, which eliminates much of that time sink and lets me use that time to continue polishing the game."





Here is an overview of the game:

The entire island is up for grabs... or at least, could be with the right business model!

Shakedown: Hawaii fuses open world action and empire building. Build a "legitimate" corporation by completing open world missions, acquiring businesses, sabotaging competitors, "re-zoning" land, and shaking down shops for protection money. You are the CEO, and questionable subsidiaries, hidden service fees, misleading ads, and fine print are your super power.

Shakedown: Hawaii will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Epic Games Store on May 7 for $19.99.

