Rage 2 Goes Gold, PC Specs Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 218 Views
Bethesda Softworks announced Rage 2 has gone gold ahead of its release in less than two weeks. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.
Bethesda also revealed the PC specifications for the game:
GRAPHICS AND FPS:
PC RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB
- Storage: 50 GB available space
PC MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB
- Storage: 50 GB available space
ADDITIONAL VISUAL FEATURES:
- FOV Slider (50 to 120 degrees)
- Show HUD (on/off)
- Reticle Style (default/simple/none)
- Motion Blur (on/off)
- Depth of Field (on/off)
- Ultra-wide (21:9) and Super Ultra-wide (32:9) display support (PC)
Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
3 Comments
It's a shame about the 30FPS cap on common 8th-gen consoles. That was one of the best qualities of RAGE: technically impressive vistas still capable of maintaining a smooth, higher framerate.
They're not using id Tech for the game. They're using Avalanche Studios proprietary engine. I'm sure if they have used id Tech, they would have been able to get that 60fps on original 8th gen consoles
- 0