Rage 2 Goes Gold, PC Specs Revealed

Bethesda Softworks announced Rage 2 has gone gold ahead of its release in less than two weeks. That means development for the game is complete and is the physical copies are ready to be printed.





Bethesda also revealed the PC specifications for the game:

GRAPHICS AND FPS:

On PlayStation 4 RAGE 2 runs at 1080p with a framerate cap of 30 FPS, and on Xbox One it runs at 900p with a framerate cap of 30 FPS. We focused on speed, so on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro that cap is raised to 60 FPS, and the game runs at 1080p on both platforms. PC users can run at any resolution their system supports, complete with uncapped framerates.

PC RECOMMENDED SETTINGS:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

PC MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

ADDITIONAL VISUAL FEATURES:

FOV Slider (50 to 120 degrees)

(50 to 120 degrees) Show HUD (on/off)

(on/off) Reticle Style (default/simple/none)

(default/simple/none) Motion Blur (on/off)

(on/off) Depth of Field (on/off)

(on/off) Ultra-wide (21:9) and Super Ultra-wide (32:9) display support (PC)

Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.

