Risk of Rain 2 Tops 1 Million Units Sold on Steam - Sales

/ 162 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Gearbox Publishing and developer Hopoo Games announced the third-person roguelike shooter, Risk of Rain 2, has sold over one million units on Windows PC via Steam.





Read the announcement for the sales milestone below:

First off, we are very excited to announce that Risk of Rain 2 passed over 1 million sales on Steam alone in a month since our Early Access launch! To give you guys a little bit of context, it took us almost 5 years to hit that same number on Steam for Risk of Rain 1. We are excited to see how many of you are jumping into RoR 2. Thank you all so much - we feel very lucky.



Last week we released our Content Roadmap, and the initial response has been overwhelmingly positive. As we get closer to the first content update we want to give more details on what's included beyond just the major features listed on the roadmap.



Internally, we have continued to work on the new content update since launch and are really happy with the way things are turning out. This update is particularly exciting for us because ALL of the content included in our first update will be new content to the Risk of Rain universe.Expect a brand-new survivor, map, and more. If you’re a RoR1 fan and you miss some RoR1 survivors - don’t give up yet. Future content updates will weave in some returning content from Risk 1; we hear your wishes!



We hope our first content update plants the seeds necessary to continue growing Risk of Rain 2 into an even better game for players.. This patch will also include quality of life updates and bug fixes! Again, as we get closer to launching this content update we will be sharing more details and even some teasers of what's to come.



As a reminder, we will still be shipping patches containing bug fixes, alongside full localization, before the first Content Update. You can read about that and more in our roadmap announcement post from last week.



We are hard at work on Content Update 1 and are so excited to share more details with you soon. Again, thank you all so much for the amazing support and helping us build this amazing community around Risk of Rain 2.

Risk of Rain 2 is available now for Windows PC via Steam Early Access for $19.99. The full release for the game will launch in spring 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles