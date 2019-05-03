Touhou Hyoibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers Headed to Switch - News

Developer Twilight Frontier announced the Touhou Project fighting game, Touhou Hyoibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers, is coming to the Nintendo Switch after it launches for the PlayStation 4.

Touhou Hyoibana: Antinomy Of Common Flowers first launched for Windows PC in December 2017 then for Steam in January 2018.





