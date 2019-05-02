Rock of Ages II: Bigger & Boulder Launches May 14 for Switch - News

/ 141 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Ace Team announced Rock of Ages II: Bigger & Boulder will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 14 for $14.99. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Bigger & Boulder, Atlas, the Greek Titan that’s tasked with the eternally dreary job of holding up the sky, has literally dropped the ball and must run through different periods of Art History to escape the consequences.

Part tower-defense, part racing game, Rock of Ages 2 has way too much rock for one Switch. Team up with up to three friends online, either in co-operative play to smash down the enemy gates, or carve a path of destruction against one another to prove who is the real Rock God.

Key Features:

Up to Four-Person Multiplayer – A little friendly competition never hurt anyone. Play with up to four players online in a match to the crushing death, with the ability to customize the banners and colors for your boulder.

– A little friendly competition never hurt anyone. Play with up to four players online in a match to the crushing death, with the ability to customize the banners and colors for your boulder. Utter Chaos – Expanding on the first game with a more diverse selection of units and a larger focus on rock-smashing strategy in Bigger & Boulder, chaos reigns supreme!

– Expanding on the first game with a more diverse selection of units and a larger focus on rock-smashing strategy in Bigger & Boulder, chaos reigns supreme! Improved Physics and Destructible Environments – Developed in Unreal Engine 4, Rock of Ages 2 has upgraded physics, allowing you to crack, crush, slam, and flatten your adversary!

– Developed in Unreal Engine 4, Rock of Ages 2 has upgraded physics, allowing you to crack, crush, slam, and flatten your adversary! ACE Team’s Trademark Quirkiness – With humor turned up to 11, players will rock and roll through the ages. Famous historical and mythological figures beware.

– With humor turned up to 11, players will rock and roll through the ages. Famous historical and mythological figures beware. Historically Inaccurate Bosses – Take on works of art come to life in boss battles featuring the likes of The Thinker and the Great Sphinx, leading up to the all-powerful final boss in a showdown like you’d never imagine!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles