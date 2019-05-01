New Earthworm Jim Game Announced for Intellivision Amico - News

A new Earthworm Jim game is in development by members of the original team for the upcoming Intellivision Amico console.

The Amico will launch on October 10, 2020 between $149 and $179. Games will be priced between $2.99 and $7.99.





"We have been talking about this moment for many years, it's a dream come true to finally get the entire team back together," said CEO of Intellivision Entertainment Tommy Tallarico. "We're looking forward to sharing a small part of our reunion and initial design meeting with fans from around the world. Intellivision Amico is designed to bring friends and families together and we are excited for fans and those just being introduced to the series to get a first look as we kick-off the design of the game."

