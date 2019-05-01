Ghost Recon: Wildlands Free DLC Lands Tomorrow - News

Ubisoft has revealed the latest free update for Ghost Recon: Wildlands. It will consist of a two mission expansion called Operation Oracle. You can view the trailer for it below:

To mark the free update's release Ubisoft will be hosting free play days for Ghost Recon: Wildlands from the 2nd to the 5th of May. All progress players make during the free play days will be carried over to the full game if purchased.

