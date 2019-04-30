Shakedown: Hawaii Gets Hostile Takeover Trailer - News

Developer Vblank Entertainment has released a new trailer for Shakedown: Hawaii, one week ahead of launch. The game arrives digitally on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and PC on May 7, 2019. The 3DS version will follow.

Pre-orders for the PS Vita physical edition go live on Friday, May 3 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK, from vblank.com.

The Nintendo Switch eShop page is now live, as is the News Feed.

The PC version is now up for Pre-Purchase right here.

The PS4 and PS Vita versions are Cross Buy and support Cross Save.

