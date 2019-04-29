Off-Road Racing Game Overpass Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher Bigben and developer Zordix Racing have announced off road racing game Overpass for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game will launch in October 2019.

Overpass is an off-road simulation focused on conquering natural and artificial obstacles.

In Overpass, the player takes control of powerful buggies and quads, scrabbling across extreme tracks and very hazardous terrain. This simulation, unique in its genre, pits the player against craggy slopes and puts their cool-headedness to the test throughout technical obstacle courses along wilderness tracks.

Overpass‘ realistic physics engine requires you to keep precise and meticulous control of your speed and acceleration or you risk losing your grip and failing your crossing. You’ll need to master the technical characteristics of official reproductions of buggies and quads from iconic brands such as Yamaha, Suzuki and Arctic Cat. Differential locking, 2 or 4 drive wheels, transmission type: the player has been given all the tools they need to discover the real vehicle options that will let them adapt their driving to the terrain.

The Career mode lets you manage your buggies and quads and choose the one best adapted to each track and terrain type in order to win the competition and attract sponsors. In multi-player mode, you’ll need to know and master the slightest detail of each track in order to post the best times and show that you are truly the master of off-roading!

