Sony Reveals Hardware and Software Figures for PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, and PSP - Sales

/ 937 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the lifetime hardware and software shipment figures for the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PSP, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. Sony also announced there are 36.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers as of March 31, 2019.

Here are the hardware shipment figures:

PS1 - 102.4 million (As of March 31, 2012)

PS2 - 155.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)

PSP - 76.4 million (As of March 31, 2012)

PS3 - 87.4 million (As of March 31, 2017)

PS4 - 96.8 million (As of March 31, 2019)

Here are the software shipment figures: PS1 - 962.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)

PS2 - 1537.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)

PSP - 331.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)

PS3 - 999.4 million (As of March 31, 2017)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles