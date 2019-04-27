Sony Reveals Hardware and Software Figures for PS1, PS2, PS3, PS4, and PSP - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 937 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the lifetime hardware and software shipment figures for the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PSP, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4. Sony also announced there are 36.4 million PlayStation Plus subscribers as of March 31, 2019.
Here are the hardware shipment figures:
- PS1 - 102.4 million (As of March 31, 2012)
- PS2 - 155.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)
- PSP - 76.4 million (As of March 31, 2012)
- PS3 - 87.4 million (As of March 31, 2017)
- PS4 - 96.8 million (As of March 31, 2019)
Here are the software shipment figures:
- PS1 - 962.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)
- PS2 - 1537.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)
- PSP - 331.0 million (As of March 31, 2012)
- PS3 - 999.4 million (As of March 31, 2017)
15 Comments
If the PS3 sold 999.4m games by March 31, 2017, is it safe to assume it's passed the 1b mark by now? :o
I just realized they didn't give us Vita hardware or software. Even though they've stopped production and thus would know. Are they ashamed? Or did they just forget, like I did until now?
Is vgchartz gonna adjust sales figures ?
I've adjusted PS3 and PSP sales as VGChartz reported on weekly figures for them. We never did that with PS1 and PS2, so I can't easily adjust them. Talon is going to work on a fix, so we can update them. The Platform Totals page has stopped updating figures, so we are looking into getting it working again.
Ok
So Talon didn't retire LOL
For the PSP the 76.4 million as March 31, 2012. But we know "82 million PSP's in the wild" by Shawn layden (ign interview 17/11/2014 https://www.ign.com/articles/2014/11/17/vita-sales-are-picking-up-thanks-to-ps4-remote-play ). Ending production as June 2014. It's weird that Sony didn't update the PSP numbers.
Whoa...This actually puts the PS2 and DS painfully close...just 0.1 million from a tie.
Whoops, nevermind, was looking at the VGChartz platform totals. Nintendo's official numbers would have the DS a whole million behind. Still insanely close. Also this would give the 3DS a tantalizing, but tiny, shot at beating the PSP.
