Nintendo Switch Online Tops 9.8 Million Subscribers - News

posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo in its financial results report for the fiscal year ended March 2019 announced there are now more than 9.8 million Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The figures does not include free trial members, however, it does include family memberships.

The figure means that nearly one-third of Switch owners have a Nintendo Switch Online account.

Nintendo also announced the free-to-play game, Tetris 99, has been played by 2.8 million accounts.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

