Nintendo Switch Online Tops 9.8 Million Subscribers - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 320 Views
Nintendo in its financial results report for the fiscal year ended March 2019 announced there are now more than 9.8 million Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The figures does not include free trial members, however, it does include family memberships.
The figure means that nearly one-third of Switch owners have a Nintendo Switch Online account.
Nintendo also announced the free-to-play game, Tetris 99, has been played by 2.8 million accounts.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
So the Nintendo Online Service is used by 29.7 %. Sony's Online Service is used by 37.6 %. I think Nintendo will try to hit Sony's numbers as target.
That's a bit better. I bet it'll improve even more if they don't limit that limited edition of Super Mario Maker 2 with the 12 free months too much. That limited edition is going to sell out no matter how many they limit it to, with a deal like that.
Yep Mario Maker 2 could be the key for them. Also, maybe pokemon will have an online aspect?
- 0
Oh shit yeah, Pokemon will absolutely have an online component to battle and trade. That's gonna explode membership.
- 0