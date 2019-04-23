Shakedown: Hawaii Release Date Revealed - News

Dveloper Vblank Entertainment announced Shakedown: Hawaii will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Epic Games Store on May 7 for $19.99. The Nintendo 3DS version will launch a little later.

The entire island is up for grabs... or at least, could be with the right business model!

Shakedown: Hawaii fuses open world action and empire building. Build a "legitimate" corporation by completing open world missions, acquiring businesses, sabotaging competitors, "re-zoning" land, and shaking down shops for protection money. You are the CEO, and questionable subsidiaries, hidden service fees, misleading ads, and fine print are your super power.

