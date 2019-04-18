Rhythm Action Game Muse Dash Headed to Switch and Steam - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher X.D. Network and developer PeroPeroGames announced the rhythm action game, Muse Dash, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam in mid-June. The game is out now for iOS and Android.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Dance to the music and beat enemies from above and ahead with simple left-and-right operations. Be careful of the barriers! Although it’s not difficult to operate, but it’s definitely an interesting game! There are abundant songs to select and meticulously designed beats! Just wait to be stunned!

Key Features:

You will go through an unprecedented experience of the perfect visual effects of a parkour game and the traditional gameplay of a music game.

Unique and fashionable art design. There are 30 popular songs initially. Stay tuned for continuous updates!

Different music styles are matched to different scenes, enemies and Bosses. We have beauties, adorable pets and even adorkable enemies! Believe me, you will even be impressed by the Boss! What? You’ve had enough?? Alright, that’s the most I can do for you…

Well-designed scripts and Japanese VO.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles