Star Wars: Battlefront II Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Star Wars: Battlefront II has taken the top spot on the retail Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 14. Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to second, while The Division 2 drops one spot to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Star Wars: Battlefront II Red Dead Redemption 2 The Division 2 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Yoshi's Crafted World The LEGO Movie 2 Video game Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 19 Far Cry New Dawn Super Smash Bros. Utlimate

