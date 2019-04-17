Jump Force Remaining 7 DLC Characters Announced - News

The last seven DLC characters for Jump Force has been revealed in the latest issue of V-Jump.

Biscuit Krueger (from Hunter x Hunter)

Toushirou Hitsugaya (from Bleach)

Majin Buu (Good Buu) (from Dragon Ball Z)

Katsuki Bakugou (from My Hero Academia)

Trafalgar Law (from One Piece)

Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (from Bleach)

Madara Uchiha (from Naruto)

Jump Force is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



Thanks Gematsu.

