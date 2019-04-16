Natsume Indie Program Announced, First Title Cosmic Defenders Headed to Switch - News

Natsume has announced the Natsume Indie Program. It is a program where the company partners independent developers to release their games around the world.

The first title in the program is Fiery Squirrel's Cosmic Defenders. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Natsume and Fiery Squirrel are currently working on Cosmic Defenders, an upcoming Nintendo Switch game that will be launching later this year. Cosmic Defenders is a 2D fast-paced revolving shooter about a group of unconventional heroes using the power of nature to stop chaotic aliens from taking over the universe. Cooperate with other guardians, protect the galaxy from the wicked, and restore peace!

Thanks Gematsu.

