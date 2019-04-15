Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Won't Feature Stealth - News

Respawn Entertainment’s Stig Asmussen in an interview with IGN revealed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will not feature stealth mechanics.

"I’ve heard that from a couple people and I can understand why, but no, stealth isn’t something that we’re featuring in the game," said Asmussen.





"You can jump into a situation and negotiate the battle the way that you want. There’s a lot of choice in how you come across your enemies and take them down. You could potentially, if you wanted, sneak around and not get the AI’s attention. I guess that’s technically possible. It’s not something we’re openly encouraging. We want the player to have fun and the power fantasy of having a lightsaber and Force powers and stealth doesn’t really fit into that or this game."

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 15.

