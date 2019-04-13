Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Remains in First on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has remained in first on the retail New Zealand charts in its third week, according to IGEA for the week ending April 7. The Division 2 remains in second, while Far Cry New Dawn is up one spot to third. Red Dead Redemption 2 jumps three spots to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice The Division 2 Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Battlefield V Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy Assassin's Cree: Odyssey Anthem Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

