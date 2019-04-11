Shakedown: Hawaii Gets The Consultant Trailer - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Brian Provinciano announced today that 16-bit open-world game Shakedown: Hawaii is in console certification and will have a release date soon. Alongside the news he released a new trailer that shows off the game's action and business mechanics.

Provinciano also teased more news regarding the PS Vita physical release and other merchandise later this month.

Shakedown: Hawaii, a spiritual successor to the 8-bit Retro City Rampage, fuses open-world action and empire building. Build a "legitimate" corporation by completing open world missions, acquiring businesses, sabotaging competitors, and "rezoning" land. It will be released digitally on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS Vita, and 3DS, and physically on select platforms directly from Vblank, here.

