Our World is Ended Character Trailer Released

Publisher PQube and developer Red Entertainment have released a character trailer for Our World is Ended that introduces the characters in the game.

Here is an overview of each character:

Sekai Owari – The perverted programmer. Owari is the founder and main programmer of Judgement 7. Although he is supposed to be the representative of the team, the members do not respect him because of his perverted personality. He is in fact exceptionally skilled and able to create ultra perverted programs that can not be written by ordinary people.

Our World is Ended will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on April 18, and for Windows PC in 2019.

