Coffee Talk Headed to PS4 and Xbox One

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu revealed the barista simulator visual novel, Coffee Talk, is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch this fall in Japan. No word yet on a release in the west.

Here is an overview of the game:

Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people’s problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients you have in stock. It is a game that depicts lives as humanly as possible, while having a cast that is more than just humans.

Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them.

Key Features:

Tales of people from an alternative-Seattle, a city where elves, orcs, mermaids, and many other fantasy races live together with humans in a modern world we will all find familiar.

Branching storylines, where the branches are determined not by the dialogue options you choose, but from how you serve your café customers.

90’s anime-inspired pixel art visuals and chill vibes-inducing color palette help to immerse you in the game’s world.

Selection of jazzy and lo-fi music to accompany the late night warm drinks and conversations.

An experience to make you think, feel, and rest both your body and your soul.

