The Tower of Permanence Release Window Released

Developer Commentout announced at Tokyo Sandbox 2019 the 2D action Game, The Tower of Permance, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in Japan this summer, and later for iOS and Android.

Here is an overview of the game:

A 2D action game set in the “The Tower of Permanence,” an automatically generated dungeon not dealt with by ordinary means, where powerful monsters await. With network-based social features, this brutal dungeon is designed with the concept of playing while competing against other players.

Key Features:

An Automatically Generated Dungeon that Changes Every Day – Every 24 hours in the real world, the internal structure of “The Tower of Permanence” in-game setting will drastically change. With different mechanics from the previous day that await, you must compete with other players to clear the dungeon.

– Every 24 hours in the real world, the internal structure of “The Tower of Permanence” in-game setting will drastically change. With different mechanics from the previous day that await, you must compete with other players to clear the dungeon. Don’t Adventure Alone – Share information through social features like leaving notes for other players in order to clear the dangerous tower. But will the notes left by other players offer a means of escape, or an invitation to death?

– Share information through social features like leaving notes for other players in order to clear the dangerous tower. But will the notes left by other players offer a means of escape, or an invitation to death? Various Characters – Starting with the hell maid Cocoa, you will be able to play as various characters in challenging the tower. Whether you can attack with a multitude of magic or climb the tower as quickly as possible, the gameplay style varies depending on the character.

