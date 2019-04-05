Octopath Traveler Rated in Korea for PC - News

/ 509 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Octopath Traveler has been rated for Windows PC in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea. The game first released for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018.





Here is an overview of the game:

Choose your fate. Eight stories await.

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. And now, you can enjoy all of them in the new demo. Step into the shoes and live the stories of each of the eight travelers and freely explore the world of Orsterra. Then, carry your choices and adventure into the main game with save data transfer.

Use each character’s special abilities in and out of battle. Break through enemy defenses by discovering and targeting weaknesses. Store Boost Points with each turn and then spend them at strategic times to strengthen abilities, chain attacks, or provide aid. Choose the path you wish to walk and discover what lies beyond the horizon.

Key Features:

Explore multiple, distinct RPG adventures in a world created by Square Enix

Choose from eight characters, each with their own distinct story

Deep, strategic turn-based combat with a layered battle system

Visuals inspired by retro RPGs, brought to life with modern touches and a rousing, dynamic musical score

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles