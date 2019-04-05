Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Have Support for Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - News

Nintendo announced Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be getting support for Nintendo Labo: Toy-Con 04 VR Kit on April 25.

Nintendo Labo: Toy-Con 04 VR Kit will launch for the Nintendo Switch on April 12.

Experience 2 beloved games in new ways with the Toy-Con VR Goggles from the #NintendoLabo: VR Kit! https://t.co/be8xudP2PK pic.twitter.com/M0C6w59lIT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2019

