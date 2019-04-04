Enter the Gungeon Switch Retail Edition Arrives in June - News

Dodge Roll and Devolver Digital's bullet hell dungeon crawler Enter the Gungeon is headed to North American retailers on June 25 for Nintendo Switch, courtesy of Nighthawk Interactive. The retail edition includes all previously released downloadable content (DLC) as well as the final DLC, “A Farewell to Arms”, the exclusive “Shotgun Kin” playable skin, the original soundtrack, new collectibles including exclusive stickers, an exclusive Bullet Kin papercraft, and reversible jacket artwork. This special retail package will be available for $29.99 in stores including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Target.

In Enter the Gungeon, players choose from several unlikely heroes burdened by deep regret and determined to change their past. The secret lies within the Gungeon, a constantly-evolving bullet hell fortress chock-full of zealous Cult of the Gundead and formidable bosses, each with unique weapon types and firing attack patterns. Players need to stock up on and customize weapons of their own to defeat their foes, with hundreds of options to discover.

In the Enter the Gungeon physical version, players will discover:

Players can battle through all DLC, including the final DLC "A Farewell to Arms" and equip the exclusive "Shotgun Kin" playable skin. The box also comes with reversible jacket artwork and the game's original soundtrack, limited edition stickers and an exclusive Bullet Kin papercraft.

When the bullet hell becomes too hellish or if there aren't enough bullets flying around the screen, players can grab a friend for local co-op to crusade through the Gungeon together.

A constantly-evolving bullet hell fortress that blends hand-designed rooms within a procedurally-generated labyrinth bent on destroying all that enter its walls.

The Gungeon is littered with zealous Cult of the Gundead, disciples of the gun that will stop at nothing to defend their temple. Each enemy type wields unique firing patterns that players will need to learn in order to survive.

Several unlikely heroes are at players' disposal, each burdened by a deep regret and in search of a way to change their past, no matter the cost. Filled with equal parts courage and desperation, these adventurers won't hesitate to dive across flaming walls, roll through a wall of bullets, or take cover behind whatever is around to make it to their goal alive!

Players can discover and unlock scores of unique guns, each with its own unique tactics and ammunition. These guns can unleash everything, from the tried-and-true medley of missiles, lasers, and cannonballs to the bizarrely effective volley of rainbows, fish, foam darts, and bees. Yes, bees.

