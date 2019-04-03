GameStop Lost $673 Million in Fiscal Year 2018 - News

GameStop in its earnings report revealed the retailer lost $673 million in the fiscal year ending February 2, 2019. Revenue decreased 3.1 percent to $8.3 billion. Store sales decreased 0.3 percent worldwide. Of that the US saw a 1.8 percent increase, while internationally saw a drop in sales by 4.8 percent.

Here is a breakdown in sales for the fiscal yaer 2018:

Accessories sales increased 22.0%.

Collectibles sales increased 11.2% to $707.5 million.

Digital receipts increased 16.5% to $1.3 billion.

New hardware sales declined 1.3%.

New software sales declined 5.1%.

Pre-owned sales declined 13.2%.

Generated free cash flow of $232.7 million.

"This past year was a pivotal one for GameStop, capped by retail industry veteran George Sherman’s appointment as chief executive officer," said Dan DeMatteo, GameStop’s executive chairman. "In conjunction with the board’s comprehensive review of strategic and financial alternatives, we executed the sale of Spring Mobile at an attractive valuation. As a result, we are better positioned to drive shareholder value with an intense focus on leveraging our global gaming and collectibles business.

"Additionally, we are significantly reducing leverage through the announced retirement of $350 million of outstanding notes, and we have increased flexibility with respect to future capital allocation opportunities. We are excited to move forward under George’s leadership as we refine our strategic direction and implement several initiatives under development to strengthen the company for the future and drive sustainable growth and profitability."

