Borderlands 3 Release Date to be Announced on April 3 - News

/ 395 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Gearbox Software's Randy Pitchford announced via Twitter the release date for Borderlands 3 will be announced on Wednesday, April 3.

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software officially announced Borderlands 3 on Thursday, March 28 at PAX East 2019.

The release date will be locked in and revealed on April 3. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 29, 2019

View the reveal trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles