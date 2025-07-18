Dreams of Another Launches October 10 for PS5, PS VR2, and PC - News

Developer Q-Games announced Dreams of Another will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR2, and PC via Steam on October 10.

A bundle that also includes PixelJunk Eden 2 will also be available, which will also give three days Early Access to both games on October 7.

View the launch date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Baiyon, the director of PixelJunk Eden and a multimedia artist, presents his latest artistic endeavor in the form of this life-affirming game set in an ephemeral dream world.

Dreams of Another is a third-person exploration-action game built around the philosophical theme, “No Creation Without Destruction.” Rather than destroying objects by shooting—as in traditional shooting games—here, your shots materialize and create the world. This unconventional mechanic offers a gameplay experience that challenges the norms of the genre and invites players into a whole new dimension.

Features:

Innovative gameplay where shooting doesn’t destroy but creates.

A dream world rendered through unique point cloud technology.

A poetic story centering on “The Man in Pajamas” and “The Wandering Soldier,” featuring conversations with peculiar characters and objects.

Humorous lines spoken by various sentient objects offer an offbeat, amusing, yet thought-provoking perspective on human society, the nature of the world and more.

A unique, experimental soundtrack crafted by director Baiyon himself.

Revolutionary point cloud experiences available on PlayStation VR2.

Fully immerse yourself in the vividly detailed point cloud world, thanks to the stunning resolution of the PlayStation 5 Pro Enhancements.

