Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Announced for PS4, X1, PC

Bandai Namco has announced Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

"For the first time in a Sword Art Online video game, players will be able to faithfully follow the events of the anime series." said Jennifer Tsang, Brand Marketing Manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America. "We look forward to players and fans experiencing the Alicization story arc as Kirito, uncovering the mysteries of Underworld, and making new friends along the way."

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Play as series protagonist, Kirito, and become immersed in the “Underworld,” a mysterious virtual world set in the anime series’ Alicization arc. Featuring epic battles, stunning JRPG visuals, and an expansive world to explore; Kirito’s journey through the latest Sword Art Online game is ready to begin.

Following the events of the Sword Art Online Alicization anime series, Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris finds Kirito in a mysterious but familiar virtual world, “Underworld,” where A.I.s behave like humans. As players take control of Kirito, they will relive heart-pounding scenes from the series through intense combat. Players will also encounter fan favorite characters including Eugeo, Alice, Administrator, and many more. A wide world awaits Kirito and his friends in this exciting adaptation to the Sword Art Online Alicization series.

