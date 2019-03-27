Overcooked! 2 Campfire Cook Off DLC and Season Pass Announced - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games have announced Overcooked! 2 Campfire Cook Off DLC and the Season Pass will launch on April 18. The Campfire Cook Off DLC is priced at $5.99 / £4.49 / €4.99, while the Season Pass will be available for $18.99 / £14.99 / €18.99.

View the Campfire Cook Off announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the Campfire Cook DLC:

The Onion King has joined the Cookie Scouts in his latest bid to appease his kingdom after raising the Unbread and he wants you to help him make amends. Campfire Cook Off sees players head into the forests of the Onion Kingdom to cook under the stars. This brand new DLC boasts a whole heap of content; new kitchens, new chefs, new recipes and new mechanics! Campfire Cook Off will be available digitally for $5.99 / £4.49 / €4.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC.

Key Features:

New map! Climb aboard the Onion King’s bus and follow the famous Trail Mix Trail (what do you mean you haven’t heard of it?!)

Climb aboard the Onion King’s bus and follow the famous Trail Mix Trail (what do you mean you haven’t heard of it?!) 12 levels! Play a whole host of new kitchens with up to three of your friends, from tall tree tops to rushing rivers!

Play a whole host of new kitchens with up to three of your friends, from tall tree tops to rushing rivers! Chefs! Four new chefs are ready to take on the great outdoors and earn their cooking in the wilderness badges!

Four new chefs are ready to take on the great outdoors and earn their cooking in the wilderness badges! Recipes! Open up the recipe book, you have two new meals to learn! These camping favorites will require all of your cooking know how to perfect.

Open up the recipe book, you have two new meals to learn! These camping favorites will require all of your cooking know how to perfect. Mechanics! Campfire Cook Off introduces some new mechanics that will put even the best chefs to the test.

Here is an overview of the Season Pass:

The Overcooked! 2 Season Pass will satisfy the hungriest of customers, giving players a saving on three extra portions of content. This includes Campfire Cook Off and two further DLC packs which each offer even more meals, mechanics and mayhem. The Season Pass will be available digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and PC priced at $18.99 / £14.99 / €18.99.



