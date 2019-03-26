Mechstermination Force Release Date Revealed for the Switch - News

/ 147 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Dveloper Horberg Productions announced Mechstermination Force will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 4 for $11.99 / €11.99 / £10.99.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Join the Mechstermination Force and save the world from the gigantic MegaMechs!

Battle against massive bosses, jump and climb onto them to find their weakspots and blow them to kingdom come in this action packed platforming boss rush, from the creator of the Gunman Clive series.

When the MegaMechs have taken control of the world, one small group of brave soldiers are still fighting for humanity’s independence.

Join them and lead the charge against the mechanical menace.

Get powerful weapons and upgrades! Use the Magnet Gloves to climb on top of robots the size of Skyscrapers, double jump over pools of lava with the Boost Boots, and use your trusty baseball bat to smash the MegaMechs energy cores.

‍

Take on the massive bosses alone or together with a friend in local co-op.

Key Features:

Intense platform action.

14 massive and highly varied bosses.

Two-player local co-op.

Vibrant colorful art style.

Four playable characters.

Runs in 1080p in TV mode / 720p in handheld mode.

Runs at 60 frames per second.

Uses a custom engine.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles