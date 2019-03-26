Journey to the Savage Planet Environment Teaser Trailer Released - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Typhoon Studios have released a teaser trailer for Journey to the Savage Planet that features the environment.

Here is an overview of the game:

Journey to the Savage Planet is an aspirational and upbeat first-person adventure and exploration game set in a bright and colorful alien world filled with weird and wonderful creatures. As an employee of Kindred Aerospace, which proudly touts its rating as the ‘4th Best Interstellar Exploration Company,’ players are dropped onto the uncharted planet AR-Y 26, deep in a fictitious, far-away corner of the universe. Launched with high hopes but little equipment and no real plan, players are invited to explore, catalog alien flora and fauna and determine if this strange planet is fit for human habitation.

Journey to the Savage Planet is due out for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via the Epic Games Store in early 2020.



