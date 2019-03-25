The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr Expansion Trailer Released - News

Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online expansion Elsweyr. The trailer introduces the Elsweyr zone.

Here is an overview of the trailer:

The Khajiiti homeland is under attack and it’s up to you to defend it from dragons, undead, Imperial Necromancers, and more.

Overcome new and exciting challenges as you venture into Elsweyr. Explore fertile grasslands with stalking predators, winding canyons whose shadows hide bandits and worse, and wild borderlands where the Khajiit grow their famous moon-sugar crops. Experience all of this and more in The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr.

