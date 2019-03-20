Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz Headed West in May - News

/ 92 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Arc System Works announced Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus The Awakening of Golden Jazz will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on May 16 for $39.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

In the wake of the death of his grandfather, Saburo Jinguji heads to the United States to uncover the truth in this unique mystery adventure game from Arc System Works and Neilo Inc.

Return of a Legend – The Scenario Writer of “At the End of the Dream,” Hirotaka Inaba, returns to write the scenario for “Awakening of Golden Jazz.”

– The Scenario Writer of “At the End of the Dream,” Hirotaka Inaba, returns to write the scenario for “Awakening of Golden Jazz.” Time is Under Your Control – Switch between the different stages of Saburo’s life as you piece together clues and solve mysteries.

– Switch between the different stages of Saburo’s life as you piece together clues and solve mysteries. 360-Degree Sleuthing – Utilize a full 360-degree rotation with your surroundings, making searching for clues truly immersive.

– Utilize a full 360-degree rotation with your surroundings, making searching for clues truly immersive. Unique Visual Flair – A visually arresting watercolor look merged with realistic video images combine to form a unique design.

– A visually arresting watercolor look merged with realistic video images combine to form a unique design. Stance Change System – Read and interact with the other person’s expressions and emotions to uncover the truth.

– Read and interact with the other person’s expressions and emotions to uncover the truth. Tree of Thought – Visualize your own thoughts, organize and search for evidence, and pull testimony. As your information grows, your tree will “bear fruit”.

– Visualize your own thoughts, organize and search for evidence, and pull testimony. As your information grows, your tree will “bear fruit”. Sharpen Your Senses – Your “Sharpened Five Senses” allows you to visualize clues in unique ways.

– Your “Sharpened Five Senses” allows you to visualize clues in unique ways. Stylish Character Models – Illustrator Zennosuke brings character visuals like no other!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles