The Division 2 Shoots Straight to the Top of the UK Charts

The Division 2 has debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending March 16. Sales for the game are 80 percent below 2016's The Division. 60 percent of the sales are on the PlayStation 4 and 40 percent on the Xbox One.

Red Dead Redemption 2 remains in second as sales fell 22 percent. Grand Theft Auto V jumps up to third as sales increased 121 percent. Devil May Cry 5 fell from first to sixth in its second week as sales dropped 72 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 19 The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame Devil May Cry 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry New Dawn Super Smash Bros. Ultimate New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

