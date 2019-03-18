Nindies Showcase Set for March 20 - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nindies Showcase presentation on Wednesday, March 20 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. The presentation will be 30 minutes long and features information on upcoming Nintendo Switch indie games.

You can view the presentation here.

Tune in this Wednesday, March 20 at 9am PT for a new #Nindies Showcase video presentation featuring about 30 minutes of information on indie games coming to #NintendoSwitch!



ðŸŽ¥ https://t.co/4fsOepyBNM pic.twitter.com/dy3nuqtlxM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 18, 2019

