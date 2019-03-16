New Major Sonic the Hedgehog Game is in Development - News

/ 447 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka announced at SXSW Gaming 2019 development for the next major Sonic the Hedgehog title has begun.

No other information on the game was announced.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles