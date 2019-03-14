Quantcast
Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - VGChartz
by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 101 Views

Microsoft announced Castlevania: Harmony of Despair is available now via Xbox One Backward Compatibility.

Some other recently added games include Crackdown 2Sonic UnleashedAliens vs. PredatorFinal Fantasy XIIIFinal Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Lost Planet: Extreme ConditionLost Planet 2Lost Planet 3Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X.

