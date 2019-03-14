Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Added to Xbox One Backward Compatibility - News

Microsoft announced Castlevania: Harmony of Despair is available now via Xbox One Backward Compatibility.

Castlevania Harmony of Despair is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/Uvch5PFuzz — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) March 14, 2019

Some other recently added games include Crackdown 2, Sonic Unleashed, Aliens vs. Predator, Final Fantasy XIII, Final Fantasy XIII-2,Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition, Lost Planet 2, Lost Planet 3, Lost Planet: Extreme Condition Colonies Edition, and Resident Evil: Code Veronica X.

