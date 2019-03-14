Sniper Elite V2 Remastered Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite V2 Remastered for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in 2019.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Return to Berlin and revisit the epic campaign on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With stunningly enhanced graphics, new playable characters, expanded multiplayer and a brand new photo mode, this is the definitive version of Sniper Elite V2!

You are elite sniper Karl Fairburne, parachuted into Berlin amidst the Germans’ final stand.

Your mission is to prevent Nazi V2 rocket technology falling into the hands of the Red Army. You must aid key scientists keen to defect to the US, and terminate those who stand in your way.

Stealth is key as you find yourself trapped between two desperate armies in a race against time. Master authentic weaponry, stalk your target, fortify your position, set up the shot, and use your skill, patience and cunning to achieve the mission.

All new graphics and rendering technology gives you improved ball busting X-ray kill camera detail. Witness the terrifying power of your bullet as it enters an enemy’s body.

With all DLC missions included, take the fate of the war into your own hands, and hunt the Führer himself.

New Features:

All DLC Included – Experience the infamous “Kill Hitler” mission. Take the fight to new fronts in three new campaign levels. Hunt your foes with a variety of iconic weapons including the Lee Enfield MK III, M1D Garrand, M1 Carbine, and more.

– Experience the infamous “Kill Hitler” mission. Take the fight to new fronts in three new campaign levels. Hunt your foes with a variety of iconic weapons including the Lee Enfield MK III, M1D Garrand, M1 Carbine, and more. Photo Mode – Pause and step through the action frame-by-frame, position the camera, apply a filter, adjust the lighting, and take stunning photos to share with the community. Including your epic X-Ray kill camera shots.

– Pause and step through the action frame-by-frame, position the camera, apply a filter, adjust the lighting, and take stunning photos to share with the community. Including your epic X-Ray kill camera shots. Remastered Visuals – Modernized renderer and post processing effects, enhanced level geometry, textures and particles, plus a revamped lighting system, and 4K HDR support (on supported platforms) transports you to the front line.

– Modernized renderer and post processing effects, enhanced level geometry, textures and particles, plus a revamped lighting system, and 4K HDR support (on supported platforms) transports you to the front line. New Playable Characters – For the first time, play the campaign and multiplayer modes as one of eight new characters from Rebellion’s Zombie Army series.

– For the first time, play the campaign and multiplayer modes as one of eight new characters from Rebellion’s Zombie Army series. Multiplayer and Co-Op – Gather your squad and compete in 7 uniquely tense multiplayer modes, now for up to 16 players online (on supported platforms). Including Deathmatch, Distance King, Dogtag Harvest, and Capture the Flag.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles