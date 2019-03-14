Witch and Hero Launches for Switch in the West Next Week - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works announced Witch and Hero will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America and Europe on March 21 for $4.99 / €4.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Witch and Hero is an 8-bit style action game that can be played by anyone!

You play as a Hero accompanied by a Witch; you are seeking revenge, and justice, over the evil Medusa. Medusa turned the witch into stone, so she is no longer able to move; it’s up to the Hero to defeat the monsters and collect their blood in order to recover the Witch for a limited period of time.

This game includes plenty of challenging stages / arenas in which you use ‘bump’ combat to take on waves of colorful foes. The Hero leads the fight but can revive the Witch to unleash her destructive powers; as the waves of enemies become stronger they will need to work together! In this Nintendo Switch version you also have the option of co-operative play to take on the challenge with a friend.

Witch and Hero has been enhanced for the Nintendo Switch and HD displays, while retaining its original 8-bit pixel graphics and sound.

