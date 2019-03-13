Spyro Reignited Trilogy Update Adds Subtitles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 145 Views
Acitivision has released a new update for Spyro Reignited Trilogy that adds subtitles to the game in all languages.
Read the patch notes below:
Subtitles:
- Added subtitles in all languages (across all three games) for previously unsupported cinematics, including:
- Character headers to identify active speakers
- Succinct line splits for readability
- Colored text for improved character association in most languages
- Subtitle on/off toggle added under the Options menu
Motion Blur:
- Added an option to toggle motion blur on/off under the Options → Camera menu
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed progression and completion bugs impacting Wizard Peak, Hurricos, Fracture Hills, Lost Fleet, Fireworks Factory, and Charmed Ridge
- Fixed camera bugs in Sgt. Byrd's Base and Dino Mines
- Stability improvement fix in Spider Town
- Additional misc. bug-fixes and improvements impacting Glimmer and Ripto's Arena
Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
