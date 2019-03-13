Spyro Reignited Trilogy Update Adds Subtitles - News

Acitivision has released a new update for Spyro Reignited Trilogy that adds subtitles to the game in all languages.

Read the patch notes below:

Subtitles:

Added subtitles in all languages (across all three games) for previously unsupported cinematics, including:

Character headers to identify active speakers



Succinct line splits for readability



Colored text for improved character association in most languages

Subtitle on/off toggle added under the Options menu

Motion Blur:

Added an option to toggle motion blur on/off under the Options → Camera menu

Bug Fixes:

Fixed progression and completion bugs impacting Wizard Peak, Hurricos, Fracture Hills, Lost Fleet, Fireworks Factory, and Charmed Ridge

Fixed camera bugs in Sgt. Byrd's Base and Dino Mines

Stability improvement fix in Spider Town

Additional misc. bug-fixes and improvements impacting Glimmer and Ripto's Arena

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

