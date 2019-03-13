Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Koei Tecmo has announced Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in Japan on July 4 and in North America and Europe on July 5.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is an expansion to Attack on Titan 2. It features characters and missions from season three that brings the total to over 40 playable characters.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle is an expansion to 2018's Attack on Titan 2, featuring characters and missions from season 3, now with over 40 playable characters, original episodes to expand the story, and new weapons like Thunder Spears--especially handy against the Armored Titan!

Final Battle also includes a Wall Reclamation Mode, where you get to put together your own squad (that won't have to be canon!) and take back territory from the Titans, and an anti-personnel battle experience where you take on ODM-equipped killers in wild aerial showdowns.

